Revenue ranking of the top 10 OSAT companies, 3Q21 (Unit: million USD)

Rank Company 3Q20 Revenue 3Q21 Revenue 3Q21 Market share 3Q21 Revenue growth (YoY) 1 ASE 1,520 2,148 24.2% 41.3% 2 Amkor 1,354 1,681 18.9% 24.2% 3 JCET 982 1,252 14.1% 27.5% 4 SPIL 897 1,036 11.7% 15.6% 5 PTI 647 802 9.0% 24.0% 6 TFME 398 636 7.2% 59.8% 7 HuaTian 319 502 5.6% 57.6% 8 KYEC 251 323 3.6% 28.5% 9 ChipMOS 194 257 2.9% 32.5% 10 Chipbond 197 255 2.9% 29.5%

Note 1. ASE's revenue includes its revenues from OSAT operations after subtracting SPIL's Note 2. Total market share in this table accounts only for the top 10 listed companies