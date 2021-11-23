Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© head off dreamstime.com Analysis | November 23, 2021

Revenue ranking of the top 10 OSAT companies for 3Q21

For 3Q21, the revenues of the top 10 OSAT outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) companies reached USD 8.89 billion, a 31.6% YoY increase, says TrendForce.

Revenue ranking of the top 10 OSAT companies, 3Q21 (Unit: million USD)
RankCompany3Q20 Revenue3Q21 Revenue3Q21 Market share3Q21 Revenue growth (YoY)
1ASE1,5202,14824.2%41.3%
2Amkor1,3541,68118.9%24.2%
3JCET9821,25214.1%27.5%
4SPIL8971,03611.7%15.6%
5PTI6478029.0%24.0%
6TFME3986367.2%59.8%
7HuaTian3195025.6%57.6%
8KYEC2513233.6%28.5%
9ChipMOS1942572.9%32.5%
10Chipbond1972552.9%29.5%
Note 1. ASE's revenue includes its revenues from OSAT operations after subtracting SPIL's Note 2. Total market share in this table accounts only for the top 10 listed companies For more information
Ad
Ad
November 22 2021 1:31 pm V19.1.3-2