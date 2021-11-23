© head off dreamstime.com Analysis | November 23, 2021
Revenue ranking of the top 10 OSAT companies for 3Q21
For 3Q21, the revenues of the top 10 OSAT outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) companies reached USD 8.89 billion, a 31.6% YoY increase, says TrendForce.
Revenue ranking of the top 10 OSAT companies, 3Q21 (Unit: million USD)
Note 1. ASE's revenue includes its revenues from OSAT operations after subtracting SPIL's
Note 2. Total market share in this table accounts only for the top 10 listed companies
For more information
|Rank
|Company
|3Q20 Revenue
|3Q21 Revenue
|3Q21 Market share
|3Q21 Revenue growth (YoY)
|1
|ASE
|1,520
|2,148
|24.2%
|41.3%
|2
|Amkor
|1,354
|1,681
|18.9%
|24.2%
|3
|JCET
|982
|1,252
|14.1%
|27.5%
|4
|SPIL
|897
|1,036
|11.7%
|15.6%
|5
|PTI
|647
|802
|9.0%
|24.0%
|6
|TFME
|398
|636
|7.2%
|59.8%
|7
|HuaTian
|319
|502
|5.6%
|57.6%
|8
|KYEC
|251
|323
|3.6%
|28.5%
|9
|ChipMOS
|194
|257
|2.9%
|32.5%
|10
|Chipbond
|197
|255
|2.9%
|29.5%