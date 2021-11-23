© Sero

German EMS provider expands across the Atlantic

German EMS provider SERO GmbH, announces that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Syncron EMS LLC based in Palm Bay, Florida, USA on Friday, November 12th, 2021.

“With this step we are underlining our international claim to be a reliable EMS production service provider with high quality standards. We align our further strategic development closely with the needs of our customers,” says Bernd Welzel, CEO of SERO, in a press release. Syncron has been in operation for 13 year under the leadership of founder John Sjolander. Since then Johan has developed the company into an EMS partner with around 90 employees and annual revenue of approximately USD 13 million. “I am pleased to be able to bring my successful company and the experienced team into the SERO Group and the opportunity to shape the coming years of integration and further expansion here at the Palm Bay location as President of Syncron – Member of Sero EMS.” says, John Sjolander. SERO, a company owned by DBAG Fund VII initiated by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) also recently acquired the Dutch company Semecs with a large production plant in Slovakia and will grow to around EUR 175 millions in sales in 2022 as a result of the Syncron takeover.