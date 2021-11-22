© GM

GM opens its new Factory ZERO – an American EV factory

Production is now set to begin at the former Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, less than two years after General Motors announced its massive USD 2.2 billion investment to renovate the facility to build a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

“GM’s U.S. manufacturing expertise is key to achieving our all-electric future,” says GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra, in a press release. “This is a monumental day for the entire GM team. We retooled Factory ZERO with the best, most advanced technology in the world to build the highest quality electric vehicles for our customers.” Factory ZERO will be home to the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV, Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Cruise Origin, an all-electric, self-driving, shared vehicle. When fully operational, Factory ZERO will employ more than 2,200. GM says that it retooled Factory ZERO for EV production for two-thirds the capital required to build a greenfield plant, making the facility a model for future GM facility renovations. As the company continues its transition for an all-electric future, GM says that it avoid up to USD 15 billion in capital costs by 2030 through the renovation of existing manufacturing facilities versus ground-up construction. The figure is said to grow to USD 20 billion to USD 30 billion at 100 percent transition of GM’s manufacturing facilities to support EV production.