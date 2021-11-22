© STI Limited

UK medtech firm choses STI as manufacturing partner

Occuity, a UK-based medtach start-up, have chosen EMS provider Surface Technology International (STI) to support the company with the manufacturing of their first ophthalmic product – The Occuity PM1 pachymeter.

STI will provide engineering services and will deliver manufacturing cell to support launch of the PM1 pachymeter due to launch in 2022. With the Occuity PM1 pachymeter, the start-up aims to make it easier, faster and safer to diagnose glaucoma by measuring corneal thickness in just a few seconds. The medtech start-up have been provided with dedicated space within STI’s facilities and, working in collaboration, engineering teams from Occuity and STI have already started gearing up for the manufacture of the first batch of PM1 Pachymeters which will be used in upcoming clinical trials. This follows an extensive collaboration over the previous months, utilising STI’s electronics design, test development and design for manufacturing (DFM) services, a press release reads. “Key partnerships are vital to successful delivery of our products. As a UK based company, conveniently located just a few miles from our own offices, partnering with STI has already realised significant benefits,” says Occuity CEO and Co-Founder Dan Daly. “We are thrilled to continue our ongoing partnerships with Occuity. We will bring further value to our collaboration to help this critical and disruptive product successfully enter the market and grow share,” adds Head of Sales EMEA Jason Arnold from STI.