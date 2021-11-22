© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Sensata completes is acquisition of Spear Power Systems

Sensata Technologies has completed its previously announced acquisition of Spear Power Systems.

Spear Power Systems develops next-gen scalable lithium-ion battery storage systems for demanding land, sea and air applications. Spear Power Systems’ energy storage systems are cell-agnostic and include proprietary battery management and monitoring for all lithium-ion chemistries from multiple battery suppliers offering high energy density, modular architecture, light weight, and extreme safety and reliability. “The acquisition of Spear Power Systems enables us to deliver more comprehensive energy storage solutions to our OEM customers in specialty transportation markets. These capabilities will be strong additions to our product portfolio and will help drive our electrification growth vector and accelerate our clean energy strategy,” said Jeff Cote, Sensata Technologies CEO and President in a press release.