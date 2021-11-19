© Evertiq / Patrik Blomqvist

ICAPE Group expands in Sweden - creates a Nordic hub

Following the company’s investment in Sweden two years ago, the French PCB supplier is expanding its presence in the country – and with that the Nordic region in general.

The company is creating a new business unit in Örebro with associated offices and warehouses. ICAPE Group has made strides in the country since making its first two recruitments during the autumn 2019. Not only does the PCB and custom-made technical parts supplier now have a local workforce, but also a proper facility to call its Nordic HQ. From its new Nordic headquarters, the company’s Swedish unit will provide EMS-companies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and eventually also parts of the Baltics with PCB’s. “There are many customers in Sweden who also have production in, for example, Estonia. If you have a contract with such a customer, you should also be able to deliver to that location. So, this warehouse will cover the previously mentioned countries, but also some of the Baltics,” says Arne Edberg, Managing Director of ICAPE AB and the Nordic region, to Evertiq inside the new premises on Vagnsgatan in Örebro. Focus currently lies on the Swedish market. But after the turn of the year, the Danish and Finnish markets will also be implemented in the Swedish company. When that happens the French parent company will start forwarding these orders at the same time as new sales representatives in Denmark and Finland are employed by ICAPE AB. Norway is described as market which the company could expand to in the long run. But Edberg is not alone to represent ICAPE in Sweden. The Swedish company consists of six people, with Tomasz Banasik being the latest addition, joining the team in early 2021, to add some muscles to the sales force. There are currently no plans to add additional sales muscles at the unit. “Tomasz already resided in Örebro and we have previous experience working together from our time at PCB Connect,” says Arne. “In the future, we will prioritize expanding the inside before the outside, focusing on staff for warehousing and finances. If everything goes as planned, we will be able to add one or two people,” Arne explains. The reason why Örebro became the location to set up the Nordig HQ is obvious Arne says. “A large part of our customers are a maximum of three hours away from here. At the same time, there is a constant flow of goods where we are; we have the largest freight forwarders at a stone’s throw away, and several other larger companies have their warehouses in the neighbourhood. Goods that have arrived by train and plane are also in close proximity. And I have lived in Örebro myself before,” Arne continues. The facility offers the company a total floor area of 300 square metres, which according to the company should be fully sufficient now and in further along in the future. “I was of the opinion that half the size was enough. But then our CEO, Cyril Cavilgnac, said that we need something to grow in. We are here to stay,“Arne Edberg concludes. In 2021, the company had a significant rise of its activities all around the world. With a growth of 30% this year and four new acquisitions to reinforce its global organization, ICAPE Group target a successful 2022 year and count on this new facility to improve its level of services in the Nordics.