© kritchanut dreamstime.com

SCS acquires Comelec SA

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS), a provider of Parylene conformal coating services and technology, has acquired Comelec SA., a strong and established provider of Parylene, Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) and multilayer coating services in Switzerland.

Located in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, Comelec was established by the Zutter family in 1979 and, like SCS, received one of the first Parylene technology licenses from Union Carbide. Over the last four decades, Comelec has developed its expertise by servicing the European market with Parylene-based coatings and has provided customers with a range of solutions including coating services, equipment and raw materials. Over the coming months, Comelec will be fully integrated into the SCS business and serve as the company’s twenty-first coating facility, the fifth in Europe, a press release reads Not only will the SCS and Comelec teams continue to build upon the strong customer relationships that are already established, but the combination of these resources will further broaden the product portfolio of the entire organization by providing customers access to additional Parylene variants, ALD technology and multilayer coatings. “SCS was pleased to be approached by Comelec’s owner, Mr. Wilfred Zutter, last year as he sought a partner who he could trust to not only help his customers and employees thrive into the future, but one that would also provide further investment to facilitate long-term growth in the region. Comelec has a rich history in the European market and prides itself on providing high quality products and services to their customers. We are pleased to add the Comelec operation to the SCS family; the longevity and experience of their employees and the company’s focus on new innovative coating technologies, including ALD and multilayer coatings, is an exceptional fit within SCS’ business,” says Tim Bender, SCS President & CEO, in the press release.