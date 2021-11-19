© sims lifecycle services

Sims Lifecycle Services opens site in Ireland

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a provider of circular solutions for technology, is opening operations in Ireland with a new circular center dedicated to increasing the redeployment, reuse and recyclability of retired IT equipment and data center material.

Ireland is described as one of the fastest-growing data center hubs in Europe, and the new facility will meet the needs of the company's existing global cloud service providers and corporate clients in the region. Located in Kilbeggan, County Westmeath, SLS Ireland, along with the recently opened circular center in Mexico, will expand the company's best in class global footprint. "I am pleased to add another circular center to our network of owned and operated sites," says Sean Magann, chief commercial officer for SLS in a press release. "It has never been more critical for SLS to align our physical locations to be in close proximity to clients. Being local allows us to cut down on miles traveled (reducing carbon), as well as provide more prompt and faster service."