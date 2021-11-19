© Icape

Icape expands to South Africa via acquisition

The PCB supplier continues to execute its global strategy and announces the acquisition of Trax Group in South Africa. This move will not only provide the company with a sales presence in South Africa, Icape will also gain a PCB production plant.

The acquisition will brings two new entities to the group, Icape-Trax and Trax South Africa. Icape-Trax, formerly Trax Interconnect, is PCB production plant, established back in 1991, capable of serving most of the demand from its 200 customers in South Africa with its 57 employees. Icape states in a press release that it intends to invest in this factory ”to make it shine throughout the African continent and to develop its business volume with the deployment of a new Icape South Africa business unit.” Icape South Africa, formerly Trax Offshore Manufacturing created in 1996, is now composed of 5 sales engineers and will leverage the power of the group to source medium and high-volume PCB and Technical Parts abroad, mainly from Asia.