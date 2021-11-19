© pichetw dreamstime.com

Kontron Electronics acquires business operations of UST

Effective December 1, 2021, Kontron Electronics GmbH, will have acquired the business operations of EMS provider Ultraschalltechnik Halle GmbH (UST, Ultrasound Technology). Kontron Electronics will gain a new production site in Halle (Saale), Germany thanks to the acqusition.

With the acquisition of the new production site, the activities of UST GmbH will be integrated into Kontron Electronics GmbH. The company also gains about 40 new staff members from UST who will all retain their positions and the production facility at Halle (Saale) will remain active, a press release reads. The current owner of UST, Ms. Petra Wicher, will act in an advisory capacity during the transition phase. The companies have not disclosed the value of the transaction. “In keeping with our ODM/EMS strategy, we have selected a location with strong engineering competence and existing production facilities,” says Holger Wußmann, CEO of Kontron Electronics GmbH, in the press release. “Choosing Halle means that we are opening up another region in Germany, for market cultivation as well as staff recruitment. We are convinced that the individual strengths of UST’s staff will be a good complement to the competencies of our colleagues in Frickenhausen and Schorndorf. The location in Halle will benefit from synergy effects, our clients will have access to a wide service portfolio, and the employees’ jobs are secure,” the CEO continues. With this acquisition, Kontron Electronics is expanding its activities in the EMS segment and integrating a new mid-size company into its business structure. The service portfolio of UST covers the entire spectrum of an EMS service provider, from engineering to design to end-to-end manufacturing of electronic assemblies, devices and systems. Once the transaction is completed, Kontron Electronics will have locations in Frickenhausen near Nürtingen, Schorndorf and Halle (Saale), as well as from two production sites in Hungary.