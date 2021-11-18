© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Ascentec Engineering to open new design & manufacturing plant

Ascentec Engineering, a manufacturer of precision machined parts and assemblies for the semiconductor and aerospace industries, announces that it is opening a new location in Dallas, Oregon.

The 131,000 square foot facility will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation and facility set-up that will take 2-3 years to fully complete, with initial repairs, modernisation and site readiness work already underway. The facility that was once a productive and advanced PCB fabrication site will be transformed into a modern CNC manufacturing environment with a focus on automation and robotic manufacturing, a press release reads. In evaluating new locations to expand, Ascentec Engineering chose the Dallas location due to its proximity with their current Headquarters in Tualatin, Oregon in addition to local Universities and Community Colleges’ CNC technical centers. Through this expansion Ascentec will be investing over USD 10 million in the acquisition, remodeling and set up of the facility and ultimately put money back into the Dallas community. Ascentec will be immediately hiring positions ranging from CNC machinists and CAD/CAM programmers to QA technicians and finishing/deburr technicians.