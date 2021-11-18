© IQM

IQM Quantum Computers opens new fabrication facility in Finland

Finland-based IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), announces that it has opened a dedicated fabrication facility to design, research, and manufacture its quantum processors. The company says that the manufacturing facility will accelerate R&D and innovation and support the growing global demand.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, IQM Quantum Computers announces the operation of its fabrication and cryogenic characterisation facility, which will expand its quantum processor production capacity. This new facility is situated close to its headquarters and quantum labs in Espoo, Finland and marks the company’s largest investment to date. IQM has started its pilot line and will expand with further fabrication lines in the future. These facilities will substantially accelerate the company’s quantum processor design cycle and increase its microelectronics fabrication capacity to keep pace with the dramatic technology shifts underway within national quantum programs, high-performance computing centers, and increasing demand from the industrial customers. “We continue to see increasing demand for our on-premises quantum computers across Europe and globally. Today, we are announcing our largest-ever investment in production to dramatically increase our quantum processor supply and build quantum computers of the future,” says Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers, in a press release. “This investment in equipment, infrastructure and our workforce increases our fabrication, new material research, 3D integration and product delivery capabilities. Today, we’ve started the first phase of our fabrication facility and we plan to continuously learn, and invest in further expansion.” The pilot line at this facility will be ramped-up over the coming months, and it is expected to reach maximum production capacity during 2022.