© Apple

Expanding market share will be very challenging for smartphone brands due to fierce competition

Annual 5G smartphone production for 2022 is expected to reach about 660 million units despite slowing growth rate

Forecasted production volume of top five smartphone brands, 2022 (Unit: Million)

Rank Brand 2022(F) Market Share YoY Growth 1 Samsung 276 20% 1.1% 2 Apple 243 18% 5.4% 3 Xiaomi 220 16% 15.8% 4 OPPO 208 15% 2-5% 5 Vivo 149 11% 6.4%