DRAM suppliers saw higher profits in 3Q21 because of rising prices and growth in output shares of more advanced process technologies

While the specialty DRAM market weakened in 3Q21, Taiwanese suppliers trailed closely behind the three dominant suppliers

Global branded DRAM revenue ranking, 3Q21 (in million USD) Ranking Company Revenue 3Q21 R evenue 2Q21 QoQ Market Share 3Q21 Market Share 2Q21 1 Samsung 11,680 10,510 11.1% 44.0% 43.6% 2 SK hynix 7,225 6,720 7.5% 27.2% 27.9% 3 Micron 6,091 5,448 11.8% 22.9% 22.6% 4 Nanya 856 809 5.8% 3.2% 3.4% 5 Winbond 269 238 12.8% 1.0% 1.0% 6 PSMC 68 65 5.6% 0.3% 0.3% Others 381 325 17.3% 1.4% 1.3% Totalt 26,569 24,114 10.2% 100% 100% (in million USD)