© Rimac Automobilii

Rimac's expansion is starting to take shape

Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac Group, broke ground several months ago in Zagreb, Croatia, and construction of the company’s new EUR 200 million global HQ is now in progress.

The company is aiming high with the expansing as it is looking to make the new Rimac Campus one of the largest combined R&D and production facilities in Europe, and not only within the automotive industry. Once completed in 2023, the new campus will function as the company’s international R&D and production base. The complex will enable the company to ramp up from prototype and smaller volume projects to high-volume production of its high-performance electric drivetrain and battery systems for many global car companies, the company details in a press release. At the same time, the Campus will serve as the production base for all future Rimac models and their key components, including the Rimac Nevera. Rimac is pooling together design, engineering, production and testing facilities at the new complex, which will aslo feature an on-site test track. “Ever since I founded the company, building the best possible working environment was key to me. It is more natural to create great products when one is in the right surroundings. With the Campus we want to do exactly that – create the best environment for working and creativity, but not only for our employees. This is a place where customers, students and the general public are welcome and invited to mingle with our employees," says founder and CEO, Mate Rimac in the press release. “Croatia will always be our home and to begin laying the foundations of our new long-term base is a huge milestone as we build something that allows us to best reflect our brand, ambitions and be a springboard for growth over the next decade and beyond,” the CEO continues. In the long term, the new site will accommodate over 2,500 employees and substantial production facilities – well over double the companies’ current headcount.