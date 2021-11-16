© LANXESS

Lanxness' High Performance Materials unit to stand on its own

Lanxness' High Performance Materials business unit, a supplier of high-performance plastics, primarily used in the automotive, electrical and electronics industries, will be transfered to an independent legal corporate structure.

The materials from HPM are used primarily in the automotive, electrical and electronics industries. Electromobility in particular is a promising field of application for the Lanxness plastics, which are used predominantly for car bodies, battery housings and charging infrastructure. “The global market for new forms of mobility is developing very dynamically and is strategically rearranging itself – creating many innovative alliances and partnerships. In order to get the most out of the growth opportunities in this market and to be able to act flexibly, we will create a separate legal structure for the business unit,” says Hubert Fink, member of the Board of Management of Lanxness AG in a press rlease. Lanxness will begin implementation in the first half of 2022. The portfolio of the HPM business unit includes the engineering plastics polyamide and polybutylene terephthalate, as well as thermoplastic fiber composites. The business unit is characterized by the high backward integration of its production processes. The business unit employs around 1,900 people at 14 sites worldwide. Sales are in the low single-digit billion euro range.