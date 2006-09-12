Electronics Production | September 12, 2006
Cortina acquires Intel's Optical components
Cortina Systems Inc. and Intel Corporation today announced that they have completed the sale of product lines and associated assets of Intel's optical-networking components business to Cortina.
Cortina has emerged as a leading supplier of advanced communications semiconductor solutions for the carrier infrastructure market segment. The acquisition will give Cortina a large portfolio of enterprise and infrastructure communications products and will position it to become a leading communications semiconductor company. The sale will enable Intel to focus its investments on its core communications and embedded businesses, including Intel® Architecture and network processors, modular communications platforms and optical modules. The transaction closed Friday after completing regulatory review.
Cortina has purchased a broad selection of Intel's Ethernet Media Access Controllers (MACs) and Physical Layer Devices (PHYs) portfolio, and its entire portfolio Transport and Service Framers, Optical transport Forward Error Correction (FEC) framers, and T1/E1 line interface products.
The purchase expands Cortina's product portfolio to provide a more complete offering to current Cortina and Intel customers. Cortina plans to continue to work closely with Intel as an active member of the Intel® Communications Alliance.
Cortina also announced that, concurrent with the acquisition, it has closed a funding round led by a new investor, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), along with other new investors Alloy Ventures, Bridgescale Partners, DCM – Doll Capital Management and Sofinnova Ventures. Existing Cortina investors Canaan Partners and Morgenthaler Ventures also led the round, and all other existing venture investors participated. As part of the transaction, and in addition to an undisclosed amount of cash, Intel received a minority equity position in Cortina. Additional financial terms are not being disclosed.
"This acquisition positions Cortina to become the leading pure-play communications semiconductor company," said Cortina CEO Amir Nayyerhabibi. "It greatly broadens our offering to give Cortina a comprehensive portfolio of products for network infrastructure applications while maintaining our reputation for leading-edge technology and outstanding customer service. The substantial customer overlap was a key driver for this acquisition, and customers support our decision to bring these products together under the Cortina brand."
"We're honing Intel's focus in the communications and embedded market segments to align with our core businesses," said Bill Chatwell, general manager of Intel's Optical-Networking Components Division. "The optical-networking components segment remains a strong market opportunity, and we believe this business and its assets are an optimal fit for Cortina as it grows the business while maintaining customer commitments."
Intel's optical-networking components business includes employees involved in a variety of functions, including engineering, operations and marketing. Cortina has extended offers of employment to a significant number of these employees. The two companies will be working together during the coming months to complete a smooth transition of the business in order to continue to offer high-quality service and support to customers.
Cortina has purchased a broad selection of Intel's Ethernet Media Access Controllers (MACs) and Physical Layer Devices (PHYs) portfolio, and its entire portfolio Transport and Service Framers, Optical transport Forward Error Correction (FEC) framers, and T1/E1 line interface products.
The purchase expands Cortina's product portfolio to provide a more complete offering to current Cortina and Intel customers. Cortina plans to continue to work closely with Intel as an active member of the Intel® Communications Alliance.
Cortina also announced that, concurrent with the acquisition, it has closed a funding round led by a new investor, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), along with other new investors Alloy Ventures, Bridgescale Partners, DCM – Doll Capital Management and Sofinnova Ventures. Existing Cortina investors Canaan Partners and Morgenthaler Ventures also led the round, and all other existing venture investors participated. As part of the transaction, and in addition to an undisclosed amount of cash, Intel received a minority equity position in Cortina. Additional financial terms are not being disclosed.
"This acquisition positions Cortina to become the leading pure-play communications semiconductor company," said Cortina CEO Amir Nayyerhabibi. "It greatly broadens our offering to give Cortina a comprehensive portfolio of products for network infrastructure applications while maintaining our reputation for leading-edge technology and outstanding customer service. The substantial customer overlap was a key driver for this acquisition, and customers support our decision to bring these products together under the Cortina brand."
"We're honing Intel's focus in the communications and embedded market segments to align with our core businesses," said Bill Chatwell, general manager of Intel's Optical-Networking Components Division. "The optical-networking components segment remains a strong market opportunity, and we believe this business and its assets are an optimal fit for Cortina as it grows the business while maintaining customer commitments."
Intel's optical-networking components business includes employees involved in a variety of functions, including engineering, operations and marketing. Cortina has extended offers of employment to a significant number of these employees. The two companies will be working together during the coming months to complete a smooth transition of the business in order to continue to offer high-quality service and support to customers.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments