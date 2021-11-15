© schweizer electronic ag

Schweizer expands and opens unit across the Atlantic

Germany's Schweizer Electronic AG, is furthering its global presence. Under the name Schweizer Electronic Americas, Inc. the PCB manufacturer has founded its own sales company in the USA, based in Wilmington, Delaware.

In addition to its HQ in Schramberg, Germany, as well as its new production facility in Jintan, China, the company says in a press release it expects to gain greater access to the American market with a focus on the USA, Canada and Mexico. Schweizer says it will address the target markets of automotive, aviation and industry in particular. Schweizer was able to win Robert Davenport for the sales company. Davenport has extensive experience in PCB technology. Most recently, he worked as Director Sales Automotive at the American PCB company TTM. Here, Davenport led a global sales team and worked with key customers of the North American electronics companies with a focus on automotive. "North America is a highly interesting and dynamic market that opens up great potential for our technologies. With Robert Davenport, we have succeeded in finding a highly experienced employee to successfully tap into these opportunities," says Thomas Rall, Director of Sales, in the press release.