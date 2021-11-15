© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Orbion teams with Plexus for satellite propulsion tech

Orbion Space Technology, a company focused on Hall-effect thruster (HET) technology, announces that it has selected Plexus as its product commercialisation partner for a key subsystem of its Aurora plasma propulsion system for small satellites.

Plexus will build and operate a dedicated line in their Neenah, Wisconsin plant to mass-produce Orbion's Power Processing Unit, known as the PPU. The PPU is the main electronics assembly for Aurora that converts power from the host satellite to the various forms required by the Aurora propulsion system, a press release reads. "Our electrical engineering team did an exhaustive, multi-phase selection process to vet all major electronics manufacturers capable of bringing our PPU to market. Plexus was the clear winner of our selection and we're very happy with how they have hit the ground running to support our customer demand. The dedicated Orbion manufacturing line will be capable of producing 100s of flight units per year to meet Orbion's growing customer demand," says Orbion's Founder and CEO, Dr. Brad King, "We are pleased to partner with Orbion as Plexus looks to encourage disruptive technology innovation, as well as collaborate with new space companies. The expertise of our Aerospace & Defense sector team coupled with the advanced new product introduction capabilities of our Neenah, WI operations, uniquely qualifies Plexus to support the launch of Orbion's Aurora propulsion solution," adds Dan Lewis, Plexus' Vice President Aerospace & Defense.