© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive to assemble batteries for Volvo Cars

Valmet Automotive announces that the company will assemble the high-voltage batteries for Volvo’s S60, V60, XC60, S90, V90 and XC90 plug-in hybrids at the Salo, Finland battery plant.

Production has already started, which according to the company has had a significant impact on plant employment. Volvo Cars is Valmet Automotive’s first disclosed automotive customer for batteries, the agreement was announced in September. The recent extension of the Salo battery plant serves the agreement with Volvo. The battery plant was extended by 3,500 square metres, and now the plant total area is 23,500 square metres. The extension enabled the construction of the new battery assembly line, while also taking into account the needs of growing logistics traffic, the company states in a press release. With the Volvo agreement, production in Salo expands to high-voltage batteries. Valmet Automotive provides the assembly and casing of battery packs for Volvo to make ready-to-install components for automotive manufacturing. Salo manufactures batteries for all Volvo’s 60 and 90 series plug-in hybrids produced at the Gothenburg and Charleston plants. Volvo’s high-voltage batteries are assembled on a completely new production line designed by Valmet Automotive, featuring technology. The battery production for Volvo employs about 250 people at the Salo battery plant. – Volvo is showing the way in the electrification of automotive industry, and we share the same view and vision for the future of e-mobility. As a battery supplier, we are proud to support Volvo’s journey towards fleet electrification, says Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive in the press release.