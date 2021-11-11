© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

SMT House will handle the Nordic and Baltics for Panasonic

SMT House has been appointed as a distributor for sales and service for Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe in the Nordic and Baltic region.

This will include full distribution of the Smart Factory product portfolio from Panasonic which covers production equipment for the electronic industry, software solutions, welding robots and automated manufacturing solutions across a broad range of industries. “With the addition of SMT House as Panasonic Smart Factory Distributor, we are able to strengthen our distribution network in the Nordics & Baltic region. SMT House is an excellent distributor with experience in delivering exceptional service and maintaining strong relationships across the region. Their many years of experience and knowledge in the electronic manufacturing industry as well as the financial business solutions SMT House can offer to our customers like renting will definitely support our ambitions. We are very proud and excited to further strengthen our partnership in the Nordic & Baltic region,“ says Yo Hayashi, Head of Sales of Panasonic Factory Solutions in Europe in a press release. Ole Thers, Managing Director of SMT House Group, says that the company is excited to be appointed as the official distributor for Panasonic Smart Factory solutions in the Nordic & Baltic region. “Panasonic has clearly stated their position as one of the leading innovators and solution providers for electronic manufactures with best-in-class hardware and software products. We have already tied the ties in our partnership when we closed the first customer win together. Becoming a Distributor for sales and service for Panasonic will position SMT House even better in the Nordic & Baltic region,“ says Ole Thers.