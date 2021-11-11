© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Starteam CML enters Russian market with a new sales office

German PCB supplier, CML Global Solutions, continues to execute its expansion plan to provide local sales and customer service in key markets. The latest step in this expansion plan is the new sales office in Moscow.

Starteam CML has hired Ms. Darya Studenkova as Sales & Customer Service Manager for the new sales office in Moscow. “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Studenkova to our global Sales team and are looking forward to strengthening our commercial operations in Russia. While this is a new market for us, we aim to strengthen our presence and closeness to customers in such an important location for our industry. Darya will be a significant asset and support to make this happen,” says Franco Raffa, Chief Commercial Officer, in a press release. Darya Studenkova adds: “I am extremely excited to join Starteam CML and be part of the global Sales & Customer Service professional network. I have been in the PCB industry in Russia for a sizable number of years, and I look very much forward to providing firsthand sales & customer service support, as well as consult on technical PCB design projects with local customers. We have already started local operations, in order to provide Starteam CML with a significant footprint in the Russian market in the coming months."