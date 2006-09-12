Viasystems developed closed<br>loop backdrilling system

Joseph A.A.M. Tourne of Helmond, Netherlands, and Patrick P.P. Lebens of Sittard, Netherlands, have developed a method for backdrilling at least one plated hole formed in a circuit board.

According to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office: "A multilayer circuit board is provided with at least one signal layer, at least one feedback layer, and at least one dielectric layer positioned between the signal layer and the feedback layer. The signal layer is connected to at least one plated hole. The feedback layer has a contact pad, which is positioned adjacent to the plated hole, but is electrically isolated from the plated hole. The contact pad is connected to a measurement unit. The dielectric layer is positioned between the signal layer and the contact pad of the feedback layer. A portion of the plated hole forms a stub portion, which extends a distance away from the signal layer and typically extends a distance away from the contact pad of the feedback layer."



An abstract of the invention, released by the Patent Office, said: "To remove the stub portion, a hole is bored or routed into the multilayer circuit board until electrical feedback is received by the measurement unit upon contact of a portion of the boring device with the contact pad. Upon receipt of the electrical feedback by the measurement unit, the boring device is retracted from the hole, and the hole formed by the boring device is filled with an epoxy, or other filler material."