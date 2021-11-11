Infestos now holds 86% of Neways

Following its public takeover bid, investment firm Infestos now holds 86.22% of the shares in electronics manufacturing service provider Neways.

The remaining shares can be tendered during the post-closing acceptance period, which expires on 17 November 2021. Reference is made to the Offeror’s press release of 3 November 2021. On 27 October 2021, 9,546,668 Shares had been tendered under the offer; this represented approximately 77.80% of the shares in the EMS provider and an aggregate value of approximately EUR 138.90 million (at an offer price of EUR 14.55 per share). Together with the shares already held by Infestos on the date, this represents a total of 10,579,379 Shares, equal to approximately 86.22%.