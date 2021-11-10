© Continental

Continental receives first major order for OLED displays

The technology company has earned its first major order for OLED displays in a production vehicle from a global vehicle manufacturer, with a total order value of around EUR 1 billion.

The multi-display stretches from the driver’s area to the center console and integrates two screens, which are optically bonded behind a curved glass surface. Production of the display solution is scheduled to start in 2023, the company discloses in a press release. “With the OLED technology in our multi-display solution, home movie enthusiasts now also have the full experience in cars. Our OLED display once again demonstrates that we are pioneers in the digital evolution of the cockpit,” says Dr. Frank Rabe, Head of the Human Machine Interface business unit at Continental. “The integrated OLED display ensures a first-class user experience and offers automotive manufacturers a further opportunity for differentiation and individualization.”