© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Yamaha enters distribution agreement with Micropak

Yamaha Motor Robotics SMT Section announces that it has strengthened its sales and support network in Pakistan by appointing Micropak (Pvt) Ltd as its distributor for the territory.

Islamabad-based Micropak is an experienced supplier of surface-mount assembly automation, serving Pakistan’s electronics industry that includes OEMs and manufacturing services providers. “The Yamaha brand increases our ability to deliver technically advanced and highly productive manufacturing solutions,” says Mr. Shahid Khan, Managing Director of Micropak in a press release. “We are looking forward to building our connection with Yamaha to maximise support for our clients and deliver high sales performance.” “Micropak is equipped to help us grow our presence in Pakistan, with excellent technical and commercial skills and a trusted reputation in the marketplace,” adds Yasushi Miyake, Branch Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe IM business. “We are looking forward to an inspiring partnership that will deliver great results for our two companies and the Pakistan high-tech sector.” The distribution agreement with Micropak brings Yamaha's One Stop Smart Solution to Pakistan, which integrates inline SMT equipment, connected component storage, and factory-software tools.