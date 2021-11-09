© Syntronic

Syntronic expands operations in Chengdu, China

Swedish design house, Syntronic, is experiencing strong growth an high customer demand in Southwestern China. Which is why the company has expanded its lab, acquired additional lab equipment, and doubled its office premises in Chengdu.

“This represents a new chapter of our development here,” says Steven Man General Manager at Syntronic’s Chengdu branch, in a press release. As a part of the push in Chengdu, Syntronic upgraded its lab with additional testing equipment. The new equipment will be used for high-speed digital board testing, automated testing, RF testing, cabinets, and customized test solutions, such as power supply test. The company says that the expanded lab and larger office space will allow Syntronic to continue its rapid growth in Southwestern China, both in terms of workforce and assignments from partners. Since Syntronic first set up shop in Chengdu – which is known as the ICT capital of Western China – in 2016, the growth has been constant. “We are now active in many different sectors, including telecom, automotive and the industrial sector. The number of employees has grown rapidly and now exceeds two hundred,” Steven Man continues in the press release. “In just five years, Syntronic’s Chengdu branch has grown tremendously.”