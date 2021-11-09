© Aeva

Aeva choses Fabrinet to manufacture 4D LiDAR chip module

Aeva, a provider of next-gen sensing and perception systems, has selected EMS provider Fabrinet to produce its 4D LiDAR chip module.

As the engine of Aeva’s frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) technology approach to LiDAR, the module integrates key components onto a single silicon photonics chip module including laser transmitters, optics, and receivers. The silicon photonics design brings together a compact and mass-manufacturable LiDAR solution for automotive and industrial applications. Aeva selected Fabrinet for its expertise in silicon photonics integrated devices and advanced precision optical systems. With this agreement, Aeva is bringing online an advanced production line at Fabrinet and is establishing a local team in Thailand to support manufacturing activities. This new production line will produce Aeva's third generation 4D LiDAR chip modules and scale to support mass production volumes. The facility is automotive qualified with IATF 16949 certification., a press release reads. “We are excited to have been chosen by Aeva to manufacture their unique FMCW LiDAR chip module for automated driving and beyond using silicon photonics technology,” says Seamus Grady, CEO at Fabrinet, in the press release. “Our advanced manufacturing capabilities will enable Aeva to bring their vision to reality at mass production scale and we look forward to supporting Aeva as long-term partners as they ramp toward production.” “Fabrinet is a trusted manufacturer and automotive qualified supplier to some of the largest global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in automotive and non-automotive applications, and this agreement allows us to accelerate our production manufacturing capabilities well ahead of schedule,” adds Tim Willis, Vice President of Global Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Strategy at Aeva. “We are thrilled to partner with them to deliver the world’s first 4D LiDAR chip module at mass scale for the global automotive industry and beyond as we aim to fulfill our mission to bring perception to all devices.”