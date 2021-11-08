© Incap

Incap installs new production equipment at Kuressaare plant

EMS provider Incap has added new production equipment to its manufacturing operations in Estonia. A new modern wave soldering machine and selective soldering machine has been installed at the Kuressaare plant.

“The new equipment was procured at Incap’s plant in Estonia primarily to increase the quality of production to the highest level and to meet customer expectations more than ever,” says Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia in a press release. The total value of the investment is a quarter-million euro. “Electronic devices are being used more and more every day and their production is moving closer and closer to domestic markets. It encourages us to invest in advanced technology,” Grace continues. The wave soldering machine installed at the Incap factory will allow the company to flexibly and quickly solder through-hole components with good quality. The selective soldering machine allows Incap mounting of components which do not tolerate the heat of a conventional soldering process and components can be mounted on both sides of the circuit board where precise soldering is needed.