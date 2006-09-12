Expansion plans for Flextronics software

Flextronics Software Systems, Hughes Software, is planning for expansion to enter new market segments. Flextronics Software Systems i also planning to change name during the next month.

"We have 6,000 employees working entirely in the telecom sphere and that is a unique proposition that a few can match. We plan to add another 3,000 next year," said FSS's COO Mr Mohapatra.



In Ukraine Flextronics is planning to increase its workforce from 500 to 1000.



"Our vision is to take FSS to become the leading telecom outsourcing company. We are about three years away from achieving this goal. We are aiming revenues of $500 million during this period achieving a 30 per cent year-on-year growth over the next three year", Mr Manoranjan Mohapatra told Business Line.



In China FSS is planning to increase its workforce from 50 to 300 and the company is also looking at the opportunity to establish in Latin America.



"Latin America is a possibility that we are looking at for next year but we will probably be going the bootstrap method, that is through a local partner," said Mr Mohapatra.



"While we are very strong on R&D outsourcing segment, we are now focusing on some new areas such as infrastructure products and application development. We also see opportunity in the hardware embedded practice. For growing our presence in these segments, we are open to acquiring companies who already have developed some expertise," said Mr Mohapatra.