





© Eurocircuits

Eurocircuits: “we escaped a major disaster”

On October 27, a fire struck Eurocircuits operations in Hungary. The company says that the fire hit the pan of the Hot Air Level (HAL) machine in one of the buildings at the factory. The flames grew and spread quickly and soon the entire HAL department stood in flames.

The fire spread to the adjacent hard gold line and also damaged the galvanic lines. Eurocircuits states in an update that one of its employees suffered slight injury as he tried to extinguish the fire, he is now on the road to a full recovery. “We were extremely lucky that the structure of our building suffered only minor damage and the internal damage was mostly limited to the HAL and the hard gold line departments. So we escaped a major disaster through the eye of the needle,” the company writes in an update published on November 5. The incident is described by the company as “short nu intense”, the latter part is shown in the pictures published. Even before the company was allowed back in to the factory, it was already purchasing cleaning equipment, and planning how to get everything back up and running as soon as possible; something that did not take very long. From the November 5 and onwards, business is back to normal at the factory – with the exception that the company need two additional days of lead time for orders that require HAL or gold fingers. This is because they need to outsource this work until their own machines are in place.