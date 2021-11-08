© Hexatronic

Hexatronic invests $18 million in new US plant

Swedish Hexatronc Group says that it will, via its subsidiary Blue Diamond Industries, establish a new plant for micro duct production in the southeastern, United States.

The company is investing USD 18 million in production equipment and infrastructure to establish the production plant, which will be up and running in the third quarter of 2022. “Based on the success we have had selling our complete FTTH (Fiber To The Home) system in the US, the very interesting development of the US market as well as the promising outlook of acquiring more customers we have decided to invest 18 MUSD in establishing a new plant for micro ducts. The plant will in addition to this serve as a logistics hub for our FTTH systems solutions. Included in the investment are also lines for increasing production capacity for conduit and pipe products, servicing the Blue Diamond Industries customers,”, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, in a press release. The continues to say that from this initial investment, the company will have a platform from which it can grow – and via additional investments approximately double the production capacity.