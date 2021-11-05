© KLA

KLA opens new AI computing lab in India

KLA Corporation is opening two important facilities in Chennai, India, supporting the company's investment in research and talent development.

KLA's Artificial Intelligence-Advanced Computing Lab (AI-ACL) – operated in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras – will serve as a center of excellence for AI-focused research and development. In addition, a new office space in Chennai expands KLA's existing business operations as the company continues to grow and hire from the region. At KLA India, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that improve the performance of KLA's process control products and facilitate customer success. KLA's new, high-tech research and development center will serve as a cultural and collaboration hub for the engineering teams, a press release reads. "KLA is at the forefront of using AI technology in our process control systems to identify and isolate critical issues in chip manufacturing," says Ahmad Khan, president, semiconductor process control at KLA in a press rleease. "To expand the reach of AI in our products and develop the next generation of AI innovations, we created our new AI-ACL research facility. Our researchers and engineers at AI-ACL join the AI experts at our AI Modeling and Center of Excellence in Michigan to form a global team committed to advancing the boundaries of AI, software, image processing and physics modeling." Officiating over the opening of both facilities, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthy, Director of IIT Madras adds, "KLA and IIT Madras have been collaborating for over 15 years. We look forward to an expanded collaboration with KLA in AI, advanced parallel computing, and quantum computing research for applications in the semiconductor inspection and metrology domain. The IIT Madras Research Park ecosystem is a perfect enabler for such an industry with academic collaboration that is bringing together our resident experts, top student researchers and industry's best minds. I also congratulate KLA on the grand opening of its new office in RMZ Millenia-II today."