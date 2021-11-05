© PreSonus

Fender acquires audio gear company PreSonus

Fender, the American manufacturer of stringed instruments and amplifiers, has signed a definitive agreement of merger with PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. Baton Rouge, Louisiana based PreSonus is a designer and manufacturer of recording and live-sound hardware and software solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone on the PreSonus team to the FMIC family and excited about the future growth opportunities available to both companies," says Andy Mooney, CEO Fender Musical Instruments Corp in a press release. “Our teams share the same passion for music, the same commitment to innovation and the same desire to inspire and equip current and future generations of artists” "After more than 25 years PreSonus feels it has found the right partner to support us as we continue our growth,” adds Jim Odom, Founder/CSO PreSonus. “We look forward to showing our current and future music community what this opportunity means for them.” Completion of this merger is subject to U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. At this time, Fender and PreSonus will continue to operate as separate entities. Fender didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but it did provide at least a hint of future plans for PreSonus. In the press release Fender says that it "envisions an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware and software to create an effortless end-to-end experience for customers at all levels in their creative journey, and joining forces with PreSonus makes that possible.”