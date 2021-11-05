© KION Group

KION Group to build new warehouse technology plant in China

KION GROUP AG is continuing to pursue its strategy for growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) with the construction of a new plant for supply chain solutions in Jinan, China. The plant will be adjoining to KION’s new counterbalance truck plant, which is nearing completion.

This project will enable the intralogistics provider to extend its product portfolio for warehouses and distribution centers in, what the company calls, one of the worlds most important and dynamic material handling markets. In August 2020, the Group started construction of a new production facility for counterbalance trucks, this forklift truck facility is scheduled to be completed in early 2022. The new factory for the Supply Chain Solutions segment will be used to manufacture Dematic Multishuttle racks, welded components for automated guided vehicle systems, and conveyor belts and systems. Construction of the plant will start before the end of the year, with the site set to begin production in the first quarter of 2023, the company states in a press release. The production facility will cover an area of approximately 28,000 square metres and a dedicated TechCenter for customer visits. Capital expenditure on this project is expected to amount to almost EUR 40 million. The KION Group intends to create more than 300 new jobs by the end of 2024 with its second plant in Jinan in eastern China. Altogether, KION Group today has already 4,600 of its nearly 39,000 employees in China.