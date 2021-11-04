© Aspocomp

Aspocomp reports record high demand during third quarter

The Finnish PCB manufacturer experienced a record high demand during its third quarter 2021. Net sales increased 54% and the operating result improved greatly.

Third quarter net sales amounted to EUR 9 million, compared to EUR 5.9 million during the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.5 million, up from EUR 0.5 million a year ago. Third quarter operating result ended up at EUR 1.0 million, up significantly from EUR 0.1 million during the third quarter 2020. “Demand remained very strong throughout the third quarter and the order book rose again to a new record of EUR 15.8 million. EUR 9 million of the customer deliveries in the order book will be completed in the last quarter of this year and the remaining approximately EUR 7 million in 2022. The order book has grown significantly during the year, especially in the Semiconductor Industry and Automotive customer segments. The delivery times of PCB production supplies are still very long, which helps to bring forward orders placed by customers and thus extend the order book,” says president and CEO Mikko Montonen in the quarter report. For the remainder of 2021, Aspocomp expects demand to improve in all customer segments. However, the company say that the global shortage of components may hinder positive developments. Aspocomp reiterates the full-year guidance which was announced back in spring. The company estimates that its net sales for 2021 will increase and its operating result for 2021 will improve from 2020. In 2020, net sales amounted to EUR 25.6 million and the operating result to EUR -0.1 million.