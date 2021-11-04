© Eguana Technologies

Eguana partners with PowerCenter+ and Omega EMS for 10,000 units

Energy storage solutions provider, Eguana Technologies, has entered into definitive agreements with Omega EMS and PowerCenter+, to launch a premium line of home energy storage systems based on Eguana’s technology and energy storage platform into North American and Caribbean markets.

Canada-based Eguana designs and manufactures network enabled, grid interactive energy storage solutions (ESS) based on proprietary power control and fleet management technologies for residential and commercial applications. PowerCenter+, a subsidiary of Omega EMS based in San Jose, California, was created to bring new energy storage solutions to market for premium brands. Under the terms of the agreements, PowerCenter+ has committed to a minimum volume of 10,000 systems over three years. Eguana has committed to certify versions of its existing 5kW/14 kWh expandable residential storage solution and its new 10kW/28 kWh full home backup solution for this premium product line, a press release reads. Additionally, Eguana has completed a manufacturing agreement with PowerCenter+ parent company Omega EMS to manufacture systems in San Jose, California, including the provision of all non-battery working capital. Omega will produce both product lines with first shipments out of Omega EMS scheduled for the first week of November. The companies will also collaborate on future product development and market opportunities for home energy storage solutions. “We are excited to engage in this strategic partnership with Eguana Technologies from many perspectives. The short list being USA based manufacturing, opening additional product sales avenues in N. America, and future collaborative technology development. These are compelling times for Omega EMS, PowerCenter+ and Eguana Technologies producing an incredible opportunity to excel in the budding energy storage market place. Buckle up,” says Chris Alessio, CEO of the Omega entities in the press release. “The partnership with the Omega entities was critical for us to significantly increase our manufacturing capacity and move towards our objective of 800-1000 units per month for North American markets. We also expect to see a step up with respect to product quality which inherently simplifies the installer and customer experience,” adds Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “We have also opened up our established distribution channels for both brands providing a shorter path to market for the premium brand.”