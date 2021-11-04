© Nano dimension

Nano Dimension acquires Essemtec AG

Additively manufactured electronics and 3D-printed electronics specialist, Nano Dimension, announces that it has signed and closed a definitive agreement to acquire Essemtec AG based in Lucerne Canton, Switzerland.

Essemtec's product portfolio is comprised of production equipment for placing and assembling electronic components on PCBs. They are known for their flexible surface mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, dispenser system suitable for both high-speed and micro-dispensing, and production material storage and logistic system. The Essemtec portfolio of products will continue to be available to the thousands of organisations that have called themselves a customer of the company, while also being part of the additive manufacturing push that Nano Dimension is driving with its existing technology. Nano Dimension will pay Essemtec shareholders a total sum, in cash, ranging between USD 15.1 million to USD 24.8 million. USD 15.1 million will be paid upon closing. An additional amount of up to USD 9.7 million will be paid over 14 months based on a pre-agreed performance-based formulas. “It is an exciting combination of two leading technology leaders serving the PCB and wider electronic industry segments. The combination of Nano Dimension’s strength in the Americas with ESSEMTEC’s strong presence in Europe will enhance both product lines. Additionally, I believe that the merger of the technologies will yield enormous influence and transformational momentum in the world of 3D printed electronics and assembly. The ESSEMTEC team, as well as me personally, are looking forward to continuing our journey as part of the combined teams of ESSEMTEC and Nano Dimension,” says Franz-Xaver Strueby, Chief Executive Officer of Essemtec in the press release. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, added, “ESSEMTEC’s scientists and engineers and other team members, all of whom joined Nano Dimension upon closing of this transaction, are leading experts and industry veterans in machine building, software, mechanical automation, and robotics. They are going to continue to be led by their present management crew, supported by Ziki Peled, COO of Nano Dimension.”