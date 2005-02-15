Blackwood EMC and Axiom to form alliance

UK-based Blackwood EMC and Axiom are offering a package of services including electronics design, assembly and electro-magnetic test services. The alliance plans to offer a solution to increasingly stringent legislation for the electronics industry in Europe.

Shaun Ashmead, Managing Director of Axiom, said: “Everyone at Axiom is excited about the opportunities that this partnership will bring. Both companies already offer services that are at the cutting edge of technology.



John Davies, Managing Director of Blackwood EMC, said: “We are working closely with Axiom to attract customers with a broader range of needs, from the individual entrepreneur with an idea for a product to the multinational company looking for a full electronics manufacturing solution based in the UK.



“This alliance can now take a prototype through every step needed to achieve the required safety and compatibility standards with Blackwood EMC before offering a complete manufacturing and delivery solution with Axiom.”



Local MP and Under Secretary of State for Wales Don Touhig first introduced the companies last year after recognising their potential to work together. Mr Touhig said: “I noticed that the management teams and the services these companies provide were compatible and they were located within five miles of each other. More companies across Wales could work together to offer even more to the customer and could create a culture of collaboration in the Welsh electronics industry.



“Bringing two Welsh companies together that complement each other helps to strengthen the economy and develops a team Wales attitude within Welsh Industry.”

Both Axiom and Blackwood EMC have achieved unprecedented success in their short history. Axiom have achieved consistent growth year on year since becoming independent from Aiwa in 2000.



Axiom is accredited to the TS1649 and IPC-A-610C standards and recently received a British Kitemark for the lead free manufacture of PCBs. The company also received the Green Apple Award for its environmentally friendly systems and processes and will represent the UK in the European final in Romania this year.



Blackwood EMC, established in January 2004, is the only company in Wales named a European Competent Body by the DTI and one of only 25 in the UK. It achieved UKAS accreditation within five months and received the Caerphilly Business Forum’s Award for New Business of the Year in 2004.