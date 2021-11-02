© ICAPE

ICAPE opens new office in Canada

PCB supplier ICAPE Group continues to expand throughout North America as the company opens its new office in Canada.

With the new office ICAPE Group says that it will be able to better assist its customers locally. The company continues to explain in a press release how, through the pandemic, the company has managed to keep up with the changes regarding transportation, the increase in cost of raw materials as well as lead times. ICAPE Canada is the latest addition to the PCB group. The company says that the Canadian market have always been of importance, especially the Ontario and Quebec provinces, and that now was the time to invest more in these locations. "Currently, we’re working on hiring and reinforcing a strong, seasoned team to bring real, local sales and technical support to our current and future Canadian customers," the press release reads The cost of materials and lead times have been affected due of the pandemic, and even the method of transportation has been affected heavily as well. However, the company says that is has managed to find a way around this. "We’ve managed to create solutions to the increased cost of raw materials and lead times that we find to be beneficial to our customers, the first and foremost being the leverage, we have on our partner factories thanks to our large volume orders (we order around 300 million PCBs per year) and the close proximity our off-shore team of 300 employees is in relation to these factories," the company explains. "With the increase in transportation costs and canceled flights globally, we have developed a strategic network of alternative responses to maintain the supply chain with ground transport and sea freight," the company says.