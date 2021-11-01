© Kurtz Ersa

Kurtz Ersa plans for further growth

The German technology company says that its outlook for the fiscal year of 2021 remains positive and that the company expects to close the year with sales of around EUR 270 million. This means that sales revenues are already above pre-Corona levels.

“We were able to consistently implement our objective of further global growth. In particular, the strong growth markets in Asia are contributing to the positive business development. Our key figures continue to be extremely stable and provide a very good basis for sustainable growth,” says CFO Thomas Mühleck, in a press release. The outlook for 2022 is also positive. The company says it plans to further expand its business volume in 2022 and is targeting sales revenues of over EUR 300 million. Work on the prerequisites for this is being carried out at full speed. “The current headcount of 1,250 will not be enough for the planned growth,” says CFO Thomas Mühleck, who is also responsible for Human Resources. “In particular, there is great potential in the areas of digitization and software development, and this is where we would like to further expand our capacities and know-how. There are currently around 30 vacancies at the German sites, which we want to fill quickly. And many new positions will be added in 2022 as well.” Soon, on November 29, 2021, a new training center will be inaugurated, in which Kurtz Ersa invested around EUR 500,000.