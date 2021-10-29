© ITW EAE

LeeMAH Electronics boosts production with new wave soldering machine

A deep freeze in February burst a pipe at LeeMAH Electronics manufacturing facility in Texas. This natural disaster was turned into an opportunity to rearrange the production floor for better manufacturing process flow. It also led to the decision to install a new Electrovert VectraES wave soldering machine to replace the existing selective soldering system.

The new in-line wave soldering machine allows for much higher throughput at a better overall cost to LeeMAH to keep up with their increasing production demand. An added benefit is that the new wave machine allowed LeeMAH to switch to a new solder alloy. With the clear return on investment realised at the Texas plant, the plan is to also have the California plant switch over to the new solder alloy as well, a press release from ITW EAE reads. “The new VectraES was up running great, very quickly with no issues at all. The in line wave soldering machine has easily been able to keep up with production and results in more consistent soldering throughout the entire lot”, said Bob Smith, LeeMAH Plant Manager. The Electrovert VectraES wave soldering machine is designed for low-to-medium mass board assemblies in a high volume production soldering environment that requires fast changeover, process flexibility, and system reliability.