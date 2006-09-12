Centurion Electronics lands order from Renault

Centurion Electronics plc has been awarded an additional contract to supply an integrated in-car entertainment system to a major global automotive manufacturer and that further details would be announced to shareholders in due course.

Centurion Electronics has been awarded an additional new contract to supply an integrated In-car Entertainment System (ICE) for one of Renault's new models being introduced next year. The additional vehicle to the Renault range will be introduced in the summer of 2007 and will be offered with an optional twin 8" TFT screen seat back mounted system with integrated DVD loader, wireless headphones and remote control. The system, which has been designed and developed by Centurion, is designed to offer independent viewing options for the rear passengers of the vehicle whilst also being compatible with the latest media formats.



Chris Rhodes, Chief Executive at Centurion Electronics commented: "We are very pleased to have secured this additional business with Renault and it supports our strategic focus to drive our sales through the profitable OEM business where we have specialist expertise."



"The securing of this new piece of business also clearly reflects the strong partnership

between both Renault and Centurion and underpins the quality of our product into

their supply chain."



"We are looking forward to working with the team at Renault and being part of the

development team for this new vehicle in their range."



It is anticipated that the entertainment systems will be supplied directly into Renault's supply

chain and will contribute to Centurions' revenues commencing during the fourth quarter of the

Company's financial year ending September 2007.

