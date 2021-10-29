© SCHURTER Group

Schurter moves to new premise in China

What do you do when the existing industrial park in which your factory is located suddenly has to make way for state housing construction? And immediately. You move, and you move quickly.

Aaron Zhang, Managing Director of Schurter Electronics (China) Ltd. was faced with exactly this problem in April this year. His factory in GuangMing (Shenzhen) had to move; as quickly as possible. The managing director immediately set out to find a new suitable location. More than 40 properties were visited within a very short time. After about 2.5 months of searching Zhang had found what he was looking for: two floors in a modern industrial park with a total of 5,538 square metres in BaoAn, the westernmost district of the Shenzhen Special Administrative Region in Guangdong Province, a press release reads. Schurter Electronics (China) produces input systems with resistive and PCAP touch technology, as well as EMC filters. A well-considered layout of such a production facility is key. Efficient room layout and placement of the individual production lines were sketched out with thought and care. By the end of September, all the preliminary work had been done. Aaron Zhang and his staff were able to start the move. It took less than two weeks until production could be resumed at the new location on 8 October 2021.