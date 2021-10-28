© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

North American PCB industry sales up 2.3% in September

Total North American PCB shipments in September 2021 were up 2.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments grew 18.4%, the IPC reports.

PCB year-to-date bookings in September were up 19.2 percent compared to last year. Bookings in September grew 4.7 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.25. “The PCB sector saw strong shipment growth during September, a hopeful sign that production levels are improving after two months of lower-than-expected deliveries,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Order flow during the month suggests demand remain strong for electronics manufacturing capacity.”