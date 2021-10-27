© Saki Corp

Saki partners with ASM Assembly Systems

The Japanese AOI and X-ray inspection equipment specialist is partnering with the SMT Solutions Team ASMPT. The cooperation will enable machine connectivity between Saki’s inspection and measurement systems and ASMPT’s pick-and-place machines.

Through this collaboration, Saki and ASMPT aims to promote and advance the execution of the Smart Factory concept and provide manufacturers with an Industry 4.0 technology solutions that boost quality, productivity, and process optimisation. “Saki welcomes the partnership with ASMPT”, says Tatsunori Muroya, Chief Sales Officer at Saki Corporation in a press release. “Through our collaboration, we provide our customers with the necessary tools and solutions to seamlessly implement Industry 4.0 best practices that drive the realization of smart factory concepts. It is great to see how our partnership with ASMPT delivers tangible benefits to our joint customers by enabling ‘plug & play’ data exchange capabilities between our respective IPC-CFX-compliant and qualified machines and systems.” Sven Buchholz, ASMPT´s Vice President Portfolio Management for the SMT Solutions Segment, adds: “We are very happy about the long-standing synergistic and collaborative relationship that we have with Saki. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership to help our joint customers cost-effectively boost productivity, improve quality, unlock data-driven insights and enhance vendor- independent operations by automating or optimizing manufacturing processes.”