Safran opens new electronics R&D centre in Valence

Safran Electronics & Defense, has officially opened the company’s new R&D centre at the Rovaltain business park in Châteauneuf-sur-Isère, in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, southwest France.

Spanning 4,580 square metres, the new facility houses Safran Electronics & Defense’s R&D activities focused on developing high-integration electronics technologies. More than 120 people are employed at the site, almost three-quarters of whom are engineers, along with 11 Experts, the company discloses in a press release. At their disposal the teams have more than 580 square metres of clean rooms, while laboratories account for one-third of the facility’s total surface area. These engineers and research teams are developing next-generation electrical actuation systems and electronics integration and assembly technologies for severe environments, all of which the company considers being strategic. With this new facility, Safran Electronics & Defense says it has the resources required to prepare for the future in microelectronics, focusing on the main families of high-integration electronics: smart sensors, advanced chips and SiP (System-in-Package) solutions for more electric aircraft and space and defense markets. “The inauguration of this new electronics centre of excellence marks a major step forward for Safran. Thanks to this purpose-built R&D facility, we will be able to develop innovative solutions and meet demand for microchips and increasingly smarter embedded solutions and systems, thus guaranteeing a high level of satisfaction for our aircraft manufacturer and defense customers,” says Martin Sion, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense, in the press release.