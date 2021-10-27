© Mycronic

Mycronic receives order for three SLX mask writers

The Swedish technology company says that it has received an order for three SLX mask writers from an unnamed existing customer in the US.

The order value is in the range of USD 20-24 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022, while delivery of the second and third system is planned for the first quarter of 2023. “We are proud and honored that our existing customer has chosen to place an order for three additional SLX systems. The SLX has been developed with sustainability in mind, resulting in a modern design which not only ensures performance and productivity, but also significantly lowered energy consumption,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in the press release.