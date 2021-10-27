© Naprotek

Naprotek increases its capabilities by acquiring SemiGen

Electronics manufacturer, Naprotek, announces that the company has completed the acquisition of SemiGen, Inc., a privately held company based in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

The acquisition will increase Naprotek’s capabilities to include advanced RF/Microwave products, assembly, and test services and expands its reach across the United States. “SemiGen brings deep technical expertise in RF/Microwave technologies, aligning perfectly with Naprotek’s core offering, and the sum of our teams is truly greater than its parts. Our customers may now leverage full-service offerings across RF/Microwave microelectronics, SMT, hybrid assembly, and semiconductor products. This is a very important step in our growth strategy and was meaningfully informed by our customers’ feedback and technology roadmaps,” says Daniel Everitt, President and CEO of Naprotek in a press release. SemiGen has been operating since 2009 and provides products and services to the RF/Microwave community across markets including Defense, SATCOM, Space, and Advanced Communications. The company’s manufacturing services span from RF/Microwave and PCB assembly to performance testing and in-house ion beam foundry. “I'm excited to work with the Naprotek team and to continue to lead SemiGen. Together Naprotek and SemiGen offer a unique combination of technical skills, products, manufacturing services, and technology solutions. This acquisition will enhance growth and enable innovation for our customers,” says Tim Filteau, President of SemiGen, in the press release. Naprotek, which was acquired by Edgewater Capital Partners in December 2020.