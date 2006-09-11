PROMS and Direct Logix in technology partnership

Direct Logix, and PROMS has announced a technology partnership and immediate availability of a fully developed bidirectional interface between applications from both organizations.

The Direct Logix's Control Center Auto CAM Automation, and DFM Analysis have been combined with PROMS's ProCIM Enterprise, providing a completely seamless link for web-based engineering and business processes.



Together, these combined solutions provide the best methodology for integration and automation from CAM through engineering and the entire manufacturing process.

